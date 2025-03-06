The Calgary Flames have announced the signing of goaltender Connor Murphy to a two-way deal for the remainder of the season.

Murphy, 26, has split time this season with the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers and the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.

A native of Hudson Falls, NY, Murphy is 2-2 with an .881 save percentage and a goals against average of 4.14.

Collegiately, Murphy spent time at Northeastern and Union College.