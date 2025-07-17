Calgary Flames sign Kerins, Kuznetsov and Poirier to two-way contracts

CALGARY - The Calgary Flames have resigned centre Rory Kerins and defencemen Yan Kuznetsov and Jeremie Poirier, the NHL club announced Thursday.

Kuznetsov signed a two-year, two-way deal worth US$812,500 a season that becomes a one-way contract in the second year while Kerins and Poirier signed one-year, one-way contracts worth $775,000.

Kerins led the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers in scoring last season with 61 points (33 goals, 28 assists) and had four assists in five games with the Flames.

The 23-year-old centre from Caledon, Ont., was selected by Calgary in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2020 NHL draft.

Kuznetsov, from Murmansk, Russia, had a career-best 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) and led the team with a plus-21 rating in 72 games with the Wranglers in 2024-25.

Calgary's second-round pick (50th overall) in the 2020 NHL draft played one game with the Flames during the 2023-24 season.

Poirier, a 23-year-old from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., had five goals and 37 assists in 71 games with the Wranglers last season.

He was selected by Calgary in the third round (72nd overall) in the 2020 draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.