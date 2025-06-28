The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Kevin Bahl to a six-year, $32.1 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5.35 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Bahl, 24, recorded three goals and 20 points in 73 games with the Calgary Flames last season while averaging 21:23 of ice time.

He was acquired by the Flames, along with a draft pick, from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for goaltender Jacob Markstrom in June of 2024.

The 6-foot-6 left-shot defenceman is coming off of a two-year, $2.1 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $1.05 million. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Drafted 55th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2018, Bahl has seven goals and 45 points in 221 career games split between the Devils and Flames.

