The Calgary Flames announced Wednesday they have signed Mikael Backlund to a two-year contract extension and have named him the 21st captain in franchise history.

The 34-year-old was set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

“Mikael Backlund is our captain. He has been our captain for some time. Today we are excited to extend Mikael for two more seasons and officially add the captaincy to his jersey,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy in a statement. “We look forward to his continued leadership on the ice, in the locker room and in our community.”

Backlund posted 19 goals and 56 points in 82 games last season.

Backlund told reporters earlier this month he wanted to see how the Flames bounce back from missing the playoffs before making a decision on his future.

“This is a very special day for my family and I,” said Backlund in a statement. “Calgary is our home and to know that we will continue my playing career here is important to us. As well, the possibility to play 1000th game this year as a Flame and celebrate it with our fans and the community is significant to me.”

“I’m as equally proud to be named the captain of this historic franchise,” continued Backlund. I’m ready for the responsibility that goes with wearing the C and I’m surrounded by a strong leadership group in our locker room that will help us take the next step toward winning the Stanley Cup.”

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the two-year deal carries an average annual value of $4.5 million.

“I just want to see where this team is going,” Backlund said. “I only have so many years left and I want to make the most of it. But I love Calgary. I’m not just going to take off and leave.”

The Vasteras, Sweden native was selected 24th overall by Calgary in 2007 and has 185 goals and 492 points in 908 career games with the team.

The Flames, who have reached the playoffs in three of the past four seasons, have failed to advance past the second round since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2004.