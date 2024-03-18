The Calgary Flames announced the signing of collegiate free-agent forward Sam Morton to a one-year, two-way deal on Monday.

The deal carries an annual average value of $955,000 at the NHL level.

Morton, 24, was recently named the CCHA Player of the Year at Minnesota State.

In 37 games this season, his senior year, Morton scored 24 goals and added 10 assists.

For his four-year career, Morton posted 44 goals and 32 assists in 102 games.

Morton’s contract will begin with the 2024-25 season. He will be joining the @AHLWranglers on an ATO for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 18, 2024

With the contract set to go into effect for the 2024-2025 season, Morton will spend the rest of the current campaign with the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers on an amateur tryout basis.