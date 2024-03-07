The Calgary Flames signed defenceman Daniil Miromanov to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension on Wednesday, just hours after acquiring him from the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Flames received Miromanov, a conditional 2025 first-round pick and a conditional 2025 third-round pick in return for defenceman Noah Hanifin on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old blueliner will carry a cap hit of $1.25 million under the new deal. He would have become a Group 6 unrestricted free agent this summer, had he reached July 1 without a contract in place.

Miromanov appeared in four games for the Golden Knights this season and did not register a point. He also played in five games for the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, posting one goal and five assists.

Undrafted, Miromanov joined the Golden Knights in 2021-22 after posting 10 goals and 29 points in 58 games with the KHL's Sochi HC the previous season.

He has two goals and seven points in 29 career NHL games.