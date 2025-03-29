The Calgary Flames signed prospect Jacob Battaglia to a three-year, entry level contract, the team announced on Saturday.

Battaglia, 19, was drafted 62nd overall by Calgary in the 2024 draft.

The 6-foot-1 winger recorded 40 goals and 90 points in 68 games with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League this season.

He helped lead the 40-20-8 record to finish third in the Eastern Conference and currently have a 1-0 series lead over the Sudbury Wolves in the first round of the playoffs.

Battaglia has 78 goals and 182 points in 201 career OHL games with the Frontenacs.