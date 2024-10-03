Tyson Barrie has caught on with the Calgary Flames.

The team has signed the veteran defenceman to a one-year, $1.25 million deal, TSN's Salim Valji confirms.

Barrie, 33, had been with the team at training camp on a professional tryout basis. He has appeared in three preseason games with the team.

A native of Victoria, BC, Barrie appeared in 41 games for the Nashville Predators in 2023-2024, notching a goal and 14 assists in 41 games. He was playing in the final season of a three-year, $13.5 million deal signed with the Edmonton Oilers in the summer of 2021.

Originally taken with the 64th overall selection of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets by the Colorado Avalanche with whom he spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career.

In 809 career regular season games over 13 seasons with the Preds, Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Avalanche, Barrie has 109 goals and 396 assists for 505 points. He also has two goals and 19 assists in 47 career postseason games.

Internationally, Barrie has represented Canada on a number of occasions including as part of a gold medal-winning effort at the 2015 IIHF World Championships in Czechia.

The Flames open their 2024-2025 season on Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks.