Flames sign G Ignatjew to one-year, two-way contract
Published
The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Waltteri Ignatjew to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $870,000.
Welcome to #yyc, Waltteri!— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 15, 2024
We have signed goaltender Waltteri Ignatjew to a one-year two-way contract with an AAV of $870,000.#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/5y95LT3PHM
Ignatjew, 24, played in 45 games this season for Mora IK in the Swedish Allsvenskan League, going 26-18-0 with a .918 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average.
He was named the HockeyAllsvenskan goalie of the year.
An undrafted free agent, the Helsinki, Finland native also spent six seasons playing in Finland's Mestis league.