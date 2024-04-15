The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Waltteri Ignatjew to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $870,000.

Ignatjew, 24, played in 45 games this season for Mora IK in the Swedish Allsvenskan League, going 26-18-0 with a .918 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average.

He was named the HockeyAllsvenskan goalie of the year.

An undrafted free agent, the Helsinki, Finland native also spent six seasons playing in Finland's Mestis league.