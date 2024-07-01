CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Yegor Sharangovich to a five-year, US$28.75-million contract.

The deal was first reported Monday by Sharangovich's agent Dan Milstein on X, formerly known as Twitter. It carries an annual average value of $5.75 million per year.

In other Flames transactions to kick off NHL free agency, Calgary-born defenceman Jake Bean came home after agreeing to a two-year contract worth $1.75 million per year.

The Flames confirmed Bean's signing while Milstein also posted that goaltender Devin Cooley agreed to a two-year contract with Calgary worth a maximum average value of $775,000 per year.

Sharangovich had team-leading 31 goals plus 28 assists in all 82 regular-season games for the Flames this past season.

Calgary acquired the 26-year-old Belarusian in a June 2023 trade that sent Tyler Toffoli to New Jersey.

Sharangovich has a year remaining on a contract paying him $3.1 million next season before his five-year extension kicks in.

The six-foot-two, 196-pound centre was a fifth-round pick (141st overall) by the Devils in 2018.

Sharangovich has a career 84 goals and 81 assists in 287 games with New Jersey and Calgary.

Bean played the majority of his Western Hockey League career with his hometown Calgary Hitmen.

The six-foot-one, 191-pound rearguard had four goals and nine assists in 71 games last season for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Bean was a first-round pick (13th overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016.

Cooley, 27, appeared in six NHL games for the San Jose Sharks this past season for a 2-3-1 record, a 4.98 goals-against average and an .870 save percentage.

In 40 AHL games for Milwaukee and Rochester, the six-foot-five, 192-pound netminder from Los Gatos, Calif., posted a combined 21-14-4 record

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2024.