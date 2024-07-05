The Calgary Flames have signed prospects Zayne Parekh, Etienne Morin and Matvei Gridin to three-year, entry-level contracts.

Parekh, 18, had 33 goals and 96 points in 66 games last season with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit. He had 11 points in 13 games in the playoffs and helped the Spirit capture their first Memorial Cup championship in franchise history.

The reigning CHL Defenceman of the Year, he was selected ninth overall by the Flames in June.

Morin, 19, was a second-round pick (48th overall) by Calgary in 2023. With the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats this season, the defenceman had 12 goals and 49 points in 58 games. He also appeared in one game for the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Gridin was Calgary's second first-round pick (28th overall) in June's draft. The 18-year-old forward had 38 goals and 83 points in 60 games last season with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks.