The Calgary Flames will be retiring Miikka Kiprusoff's No. 34 on March 2, when the teams hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kiprusoff spent nine seasons with the Flames and retied as the franchise leader in wins (305), shutouts (41), goals against average (2.46), save percentage (.913) and games played by a goaltender (576). He also is the franchise leader in playoff shutouts (6) and sits second behind Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Vernon in games played and wins in the playoffs. He holds the four single highest regular season win totals for the Flames with the highest being 45 in 2008-09.

"Today we are proud to build on the Flames legacy by paying tribute to one of the all-time greats in Flames history. On behalf of the Flames ownership and the organization, we congratulate Miikka on an amazing career and this well-earned and rare achievement," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. "We are thrilled to have his number 34 deservingly displayed at the Scotiabank Saddledome so Flames fans can celebrate his contributions for years to come. And for me, personally, it was a privilege to have been his teammate. Under that mask was a fierce competitor who gave us the confidence and an opportunity to win every night. Thank you and congratulations Kipper."

Kiprusoff originally joined the Flames via a trade with San Jose on November 2003.

"I loved my time in Calgary," said Kiprusoff. "The fans are amazing and it's a wonderful place to live and play. Hockey really means something here and I was proud to wear the Flaming C and call Calgary my home for 9 years. I would like to thank the Flames ownership, the organization, and the fans for my time in Calgary and for this tremendous honour."