The Calgary Flames have traded forward Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a second round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

"Today’s trade provides us with an increase in valuable draft capital and we have continued to emphasize the importance of how upcoming drafts will influence the future of our franchise,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a release. "Additionally, this move affords us with more salary cap and roster flexibility to make decisions after July 1st."

The Flames will not retain any of Mangiapane's salary in the deal. He has one year left on his contract with a cap hit of $5.8 million. The Flames will now have $29 million in cap space. Only the Detroit Red Wings, Utah Hockey Club, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks have more cap space.

The 28-year-old scored 14 goals and 40 points in 75 games last season.

Mangiapane has hit the 40-point mark in each of the past three seasons, scoring a career high 55 points in 2021-22.

He has spent his entire NHL career with the Flames, recording 109 goals and 215 points in 417 career games. The Toronto native has added 12 points in 27 career playoff games.

Mangiapane has represented Canada internationally on several occasions, earning a gold medal at the IIHF World Championships in 2021. He led all skaters art the tournament with seven goals in seven games and was named tournament MVP.