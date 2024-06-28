Teams are calling the Calgary Flames with interest in veteran forward Nazem Kadri, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

However, Dreger reports that the Flames are not in a full tear-down yet and have been trying to reset their roster and view Kadri as a big part of that. Kadri also has a no-move clause and likes his situation in Calgary, Dreger adds.

The 33-year-old is set to enter the third year of a seven-year, $49 million contract he signed with the Flames in August of 2022. The deal pays him $7 million annually.

Calgary finished 38-39-5 for a total of 81 points last season and have already traded away veteran forward Andrew Mangiapane and former All-Star goaltender Jacob Markstrom so far this off-season.

Kadri has played in in all 82 games in each of the previous two seasons, scoring 29 goals and assisting on 46 for a total of 75 points. He had 24 goals and 56 points the year before in his first season with the Flames.

Selected No. 7 overall in the 2009 NHL Draft by his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs, Kadri played his first 10 NHL seasons in Toronto before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche in July of 2019. He won a Stanley Cup with the Avs in 2022 and signed his seven-year deal with the Flames later that summer.

Kadri has 272 goals and 371 assists for 643 points in 903 career regular season NHL games. He has another 19 goals and 44 points in 52 career postseason contests.