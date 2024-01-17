The Calgary Flames have waived forward Walker Duehr, it was announced Wednesday.

Duehr has appeared in 19 games so far this season, scoring one goal and adding three assists for four points.

The 26-year-old has played parts of the last three seasons with the Flames, tallying eight goals and seven assists in 47 points. The Flames signed him as an undrafted free agent in August of 2021.

Meanwhile, forward Radim Zohorna cleared after being waived by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. He was then assigned to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Zohorna has four goals and seven points in 31 games so far this season, his first with the Pens. He has also spent time with the Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs during his NHL career.