Calgary Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich has been placed on the injured reserve list and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday morning.

The 26-year-old was injured late in Calgary's preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. He appeared to suffer the injury on an awkward fall in the third period.

Flames head coach Ryan Huska did not have an update on the injured centre after the game.

Sharangovich had 31 goals and 28 assists for 59 points in 82 games last season, his first in Calgary since coming over in a trade last summer from the New Jersey Devils.

The Flames will open the 2024-25 season on Wednesday in Vancouver against the Canucks.