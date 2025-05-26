Goaltender Calvin Pickard returned to Edmonton Oilers practice on Monday as the team prepares for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, according to team reporter Tony Brar.

Pickard, 33, took over the Oilers net in Game 3 of their first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Kings and had gone 6-0 before going down with an undisclosed injury on May 10.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has a 2.84 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in the playoffs after going 22-10-1 during the regular season with a 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage.

Stuart Skinner has been between the pipes for Edmonton since Game 3 of their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights and has gone 4-4 in the postseason with a 2.66 GAA and .902 save percentage.

Skinner, 26, backstopped the Oilers to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2024, going 14-9 with a 2.45 GAA and .901 save percentage.

The Oilers hold a 2-1 series advantage over the Stars with Game 4 set to take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Tuesday night.