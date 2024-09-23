While the Anaheim Ducks are not ruling anything out on the future of Cam Fowler, the defenceman says he remains committed to the franchise for now.

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said last week he has maintained an open dialogue with Fowler's agent Pat Brisson as trade rumours have surfaced in recent weeks.

“I’ve been through something like this before, so I understand what it takes to kind of block out some of the distraction,” Fowler told The Athletic. “But at the end of the day, I’m here committed to being the best I can for this team. At the end of the day, that’s all just background noise. There’s a good relationship between myself and Pat [Verbeek]. We’ve had good communication with one another.”

The 32-year-old blueliner is signed for two more seasons at a cap hit of $6.5 million. He had five goals and 39 points in 81 games last season as the Ducks missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

“If there’s any situation that makes sense to either Cam or to the hockey club, then we’ll explore something,” Verbeek told reporters last week of a possible trade. “And if it doesn’t, he’s here. He’s fully committed to the Anaheim Ducks.”

Selected 12th overall in 2010, Fowler has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He has 96 goals and 453 points in 974 career games with the team.

The Ducks will open their preseason on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, with their regular season slated to start on Oct. 12.