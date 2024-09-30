Boston Bruins president and alternate governor Cam Neely addressed the Jeremy Swayman contract situation on Monday, apparently referencing the team's offer to the restricted free agent goaltender.

"I don't want to get into the weeds with what his ask is but I know that I have 64 million reasons why I'd be playing right now," Neely said, seemingly implying a contract offer worth $64 million.

Swayman, a restricted free agent, is not at Bruins camp and head coach David Montgomery told reporters Monday that at the moment, Joonas Korpisalo would be the Bruins' starter for Game 1 of the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported last week that talks have continued between the two sides but the team's season-opener is likely to serve as a deadline to get a deal done.

"There’s ongoing dialogue. I checked in on this again on Tuesday and I was told it’s status quo and they’re still not there," LeBrun said last week on Early Trading. "It gives me the sense that, even despite the pressure of the situation, that their real deadline is opening night as opposed to the start of camp last week. Both sides will keep going here.

"The key thing is that Swayman is still very focused on getting an eight-year deal. That’s still the No. 1 priority for him, and the Bruins are looking at a long-term deal as well. But, you can’t have the [New York Rangers goaltender Igor] Shesterkin discussion without having Swayman tied into it in the sense that they are different negotiations. Swayman, in terms of the collective bargaining agreement, isn’t at the same leverage point because he won’t be a UFA at the end of the year. So, Shesterkin has the higher leverage point.

"...Just because all these goalies [across the league] are signing for whatever they signed for the last couple years, Swayman can’t find a way to push through. I think we’re seeing that in his negotiations with the Bruins, so it’s a fascinating one."

The 25-year-old Swayman went to arbitration last summer before being awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract. He was eligible for arbitration again this year, but neither he nor the Bruins elected to file for it.

Swayman had a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in 44 games last season, his fourth with the Bruins since being selected in the fourth round in 2017. The Alaska native has a career record of 79-33-15 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA.