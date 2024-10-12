DETROIT (AP) — Cam Talbot stopped 41 shots for his 32nd career shutout in his first start for Detroit and the Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night.

J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit, which lost its season opener, 6-3 to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Juuse Saros, who missed the Predators' season-opening loss to Dallas, finished with 22 saves.

Nashville forward Filip Forsberg played in his 700th career game.

Talbot, signed to a two-year contract as a free agent during the offseason, had 16 saves in the first period, 12 in the second and 13 in the third.

Takeaways

Predators: They sent a lot of shots at Talbot but came away frustrated. Nashville, which lost three of its first four games last season, is 0-2.

Red Wings: The 37-year-old Talbot, playing for his eighth team, may have taken the early lead over Alex Lyon and Ville Husso in a three-way battle for the No. 1 goaltending spot. Talbot replaced Husso during the second period of Detroit's opener against Pittsburgh after Husso allowed four goals.

Key moment

With Detroit leading 1-0, the Predators were awarded a power play in the final minute of the second period as Moritz Seider was penalized for tripping. Talbot robbed a lunging Jonathan Marchessault on a rebound attempt in the closing seconds of the period to keep the Red Wings on top.

Key stat

The Red Wings were not afraid to give up their bodies to keep Nashville off the boards. They blocked 31 shots, compared to 12 by the Predators.

Up Next

The Predators begin a four-game homestand against Seattle on Tuesday. The Red Wings visit the New York Rangers on Monday.

