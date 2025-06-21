Cameron Reid - Defence
Published
Team: Kitchener (OHL)
Hometown: Aylmer, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 5-11 3/4 WT: 193 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 37 Final: 24
NHL Ranking Final: 23 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2024-25
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Kitchener
|67
|14
|54
|44
Craig Button's Analysis
"Excellent skater with excellent sense for the game. He transitions well, closes on opponents well and knows what play has to be made, then has the poise and patience to execute."
Projection: No. 2/3 Two-Way Elite Skating D
Comparable: Jonas Brodin
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|4.5/5
|5/5
|5/5
|4/5
|4/5