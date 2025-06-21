Cameron Reid - Defence

Team: Kitchener (OHL)

Hometown: Aylmer, ON

Nationality: CAN

HT: 5-11 3/4 WT: 193 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 37 Final: 24

NHL Ranking Final: 23 NAS

STATS LINE 2024-25 GP G PTS PIM Kitchener 67 14 54 44

Craig Button's Analysis

"Excellent skater with excellent sense for the game. He transitions well, closes on opponents well and knows what play has to be made, then has the poise and patience to execute."

Projection: No. 2/3 Two-Way Elite Skating D

Comparable: Jonas Brodin