Cameron Reid - Defence

Published

Team: Kitchener (OHL)
Hometown: Aylmer, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 5-11 3/4  WT: 193   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 37  Final: 24
NHL Ranking Final: 23 NAS

STATS LINE

 
2024-25 GP G PTS PIM
Kitchener 67 14 54 44
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Excellent skater with excellent sense for the game. He transitions well, closes on opponents well and knows what play has to be made, then has the poise and patience to execute."

Projection: No. 2/3 Two-Way Elite Skating D
Comparable: Jonas Brodin

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
4.5/5 5/5 5/5 4/5 4/5
 

 

