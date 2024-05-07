Team Canada has added Pierre-Luc Dubois, Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel to its roster for the world hockey championship after all three players saw their teams eliminated in the first round of the NHL playoffs, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Macklin Celebrini and Adam Fantilli are returning home after previously having been named to Canada's roster for the tournament. Dreger adds that both Celebrini and Fantilli initially accepted their invite with the understanding they may not have a roster spot if more experienced players were made available. Both players were given the option to stay in Prague or return home.

Celebrini is the heavy favourite to be selected first overall in June's draft, with his landing spot set to be decided in Tuesday's Draft Lottery. Fantilli, 19, was selected third overall in 2023 and posted 12 goals and 27 points in 49 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets this season.

Dubois had 16 goals and 40 points in 82 games in his first season with the Los Angeles Kings this year. He had one goal in five playoff games as the Kings were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers.

Hagel and Paul both saw their postseasons end as the Florida Panthers eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. Hagel, 25, had 26 goals and 75 points in 82 games this season. Paul, 29, had 24 goals and 46 points in 82 games.

The World Championship begins on May 10 and the entire tournament can be viewed on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.