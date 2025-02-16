It remains a day-to-day decision of whether Team Canada defenceman Cale Makar will suit up on Monday against Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Makar, who missed Saturday's 3-1 loss to the United States with an illness, says he will talk to Canada's staff Monday morning before making a decision on his game status.

"I'm going to do everything I can to play tomorrow," said Makar on Sunday. "I just got to make sure I feel right."

Makar and forward Travis Konecny were the only skaters on the ice for Canada's optional skate Sunday in Boston alongside goaltender Adin Hill and Samuel Montembeault, who have yet to appear in the tournament.

The 26-year-old played in the tournament opener against Sweden on Wednesday, leading the team in ice time with 28:16 minutes in the 4-3 overtime victory. He then missed Friday's practice with the illness and skated on Saturday before ruling himself out.

With the illness, Canada added defenceman Thomas Harley to the roster and he was inserted in the lineup against the United States. The 23-year-old played 18:17 minutes with two shots on goal, three blocked shots and one hit.

Makar said missing Saturday's game was one of the toughest decisions he's ever had to make.

“I gotta do what’s best for myself and make sure I’m ready to go for the rest of the season,” he said.

Canada can clinch a berth in the 4 Nations championship game against the United States if they beat Finland in regulation or if they defeat Finland in overtime or shootout and any result of United States-Sweden other than a regulation win by Sweden.