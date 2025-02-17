Team Canada defenceman Cale Makar will return for Monday's must-win game against Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Makar did not play in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the United States.

He will play on his usual pairing alongside Colorado Avalanche teammate Devon Toews. Thomas Harley, who filled in for Makar on Saturday, will be scratched.

Makar skated on Sunday alongside forward Travis Konecny in Boston for the optional skate. Konecny will also return to the lineup after sitting on Saturday and will replace Seth Jarvis. The Philadelphia Flyers' forward will play on the fourth line alongside Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett.

"I'm going to do everything I can to play tomorrow," said Makar on Sunday. "I just got to make sure I feel right."

The 26-year-old played in the tournament opener against Sweden on Wednesday, leading the team in ice time with 28:16 minutes in the 4-3 overtime victory. He then missed Friday's practice with the illness and skated on Saturday before ruling himself out.

With the illness, Canada added defenceman Harley to the roster and he was inserted in the lineup against the United States. The 23-year-old played 18:17 minutes with two shots on goal, three blocked shots and one hit.