Canada finalizes roster for 4 Nations Face-off

Canada's roster for February's 4 Nations Face-off has been finalized, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

With the deadline to submit rosters happening on Monday, Team Canada decided on their final roster Saturday with the last couple of decisions being "very difficult," adds LeBrun.

NHL stars Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Brad Marchand, and Brayden Point were the first six players to be named to the roster in June.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button and TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson recently made their final projections for Canada's 4 Nations Face-off roster.

The best-on-best tournament begins on Feb. 12 with Canada taking on Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal. Canada then plays the United States on Feb. 15, also from Bell Centre, before travelling to TD Garden in Boston to battle Finland on Feb. 17.

The top two teams after round robin play will square off in the championship game on Feb. 20 in Boston.