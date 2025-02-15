Team Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington gets a second straight start as he will face the United States tonight at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Binnington got the start in tournament opener on Wednesday against Sweden, stopping 23 of 26 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory.

"Watch the overtime, that said it all for me...he deserves it," said Canada head coach Jon Cooper of giving Binnington the start.

The 31-year-old holds a 15-9-4 record through 39 games this season with a 2.89 goals-against average and .896 save percentage with the St. Louis Blues. He backstopped the Blues to the franchise first-ever Stanley Cup title in 2019.

Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights served as the team's backup against Sweden.

Hill, who won the 2023 Stanley Cup in Vegas, has a 20-10-4 with a 2.64 GAA and .900 save percentage this season.

Montembeault, Canada's third goaltender, has an 18-21-3 record this season with an .897 save percentage and 3.00 GAA with the Montreal Canadiens.