MONTREAL - Cale Makar missed Canada's game against the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night with an illness.

The star defenceman also sat out Friday's practice, but took part in the morning skate in Brossard, Que.

Thomas Harley was added to the Canadian roster. Makar remains eligible for the rest of the tournament.

Canada opened the event Wednesday with a 4-3 victory overtime victory against Sweden.

The U.S. topped Finland 6-1 on Thursday.

Canadian head coach Jon Cooper said before Saturday's contest between the North American rivals that Makar, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top blueliner in 2021-22, would be a game-time decision.

"This won't be a situation (where) we ever put Cale Makar in harm's way," Cooper said. "If he's in the lineup, he'll be good to go."

Makar said the last few days had featured "a lot of ups and downs" with his status uncertain.

"Just trying to manage things, trying to put myself in the best spot I can to play tonight," he said after the morning skate. "We'll see how this afternoon goes."

It didn't go well enough to take part in the mouth-watering matchup.

The 4 Nations shifts to Boston for a pair of round-robin games Monday before next Thursday's final. Finland beat Sweden 4-3 in OT earlier Saturday.

Makar leads all NHL defencemen with 63 points (22 goals, 41 assists) in 57 games for the Colorado Avalanche this season.

The 26-year-old from Calgary also topped Canada with 28:06 ice-time in its opener against Sweden.

"He was pretty sick last game, too, and he didn't look it," said Canadian forward and Avalanche teammate Nathan MacKinnon. "He's so mentally tough that nothing phases that guy. He's the best defenceman in the world, so him at 80 (per cent) is better than almost everybody anyway."

Canada dropped to six healthy defencemen when Shea Theodore exited against Sweden with an upper-body injury. Travis Sanheim took his place in the lineup.

Harley skated earlier Saturday at CN Sports Complex after Makar left the ice, earning a loud applause from Canada's squad before leading a stretch at centre ice.

"If there's any question of what this tournament means to guys, I think that's the biggest example right there," said super star forward Connor McDavid. "Harley being a few hours away from being in Cabo to being here and being part of the group, and maybe not even getting an opportunity. I think it shows what it means to be a part of this tournament."

Gritty forward Sam Bennett, meanwhile, replaced Travis Konecny after being a healthy scratch for Canada on Wednesday.