Team Canada forward Nathan MacKinnon was named Most Valuable Player of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday after helping lead his nation to the tournament victory.

MacKinnon opened the scoring for Canada in the gold medal game victory over the Americans.

The 29-year-old fired the puck through a maze of bodies, beating a partially screened Connor Hellebuyck in the USA net at the 4:48 mark of the opening frame of the championship game.

MacKinnon also scored twice in Canada’s final round robin victory over Finland, which booked their place in the final.

Overall, the Halifax native had four goals to lead the tournament.

MacKinnon won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP for the first time last season and captured the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22.