Team Canada defenceman Shea Theodore was ruled out of Wednesday’s 4 Nations Face-off opener against Sweden after taking a hit from forward Adrian Kempe in the second period.

Theodore appeared to get hurt as he attempted to brace himself going into the boards on the hit.

The 29-year-old went to the bench in pain and eventually exited down the tunnel.

The Aldergrove, BC native played 6:59 and took nine shifts before leaving the game.