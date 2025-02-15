Canada, U.S. 4 Nations game opens with three fights in nine seconds

Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off game against the United States got off to a physical start with three fights kicking off within the opening nine seconds of the first period.

The action began immediately after the opening face off, with American forward Matthew Tkachuk dropping the gloves opposite of Brandon Hagel.

After the pair received five minute majors, Brady Tkachuk would follow suit with his brother and squared off against Sam Bennett, who is making his tournament debut.

The hostilities continued six seconds later, with J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko getting in on the action. The fight started after a scrum broke out in front of the Canadian net following Jordan Binnington’s first save of the game.

Miller was given an extra two minutes for instigating, but Canada was unable to score on the power play.

The fast start comes after the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre boo'ed the singing of the American anthem prior to puck drop.