Canada, U.S. drop the gloves three times in fight-filled start to 4 Nations matchup

MONTREAL - Canada's game against the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off started with plenty of fireworks Saturday.

After the Bell Centre crowd once again lustily booed the American national anthem before puck drop, Canadian forward Brandon Hagel and U.S. counterpart Matthew Tkachuk fought two seconds into the first period.

Canada's Sam Bennett and Brady Tkachuk of the U.S. then dropped the gloves off the ensuing faceoff.

The teams then played six seconds before Canadian defenceman Colton Parayko fought U.S. winger J.T. Miller to more raucous approval inside the crackling rink.

Canada went on the power play after Miller also got a penalty for cross-checking, but the Americans killed off the man advantage.

A number of fans also booed the U.S. anthem Thursday night when the Americans played Finland, continuing a trend from NHL games in Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver after President Donald Trump announced potentially crippling tariffs and continues to muse about Canada becoming a 51st state.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025.