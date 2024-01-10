Fully two months before the NHL’s March 8 Trade Deadline – Match Day minus-60, if you will – a shocking deal has put everyone on notice.

Will the controversy-filled Jan. 8 trade sending 19-year-old American forward and 2024 World Junior champion Cutter Gauthier to Anaheim for 21-year-old Canadian defenceman and 2020 World Junior champion Jamie Drysdale to Philadelphia kick off the NHL swap season?

Chances are it will take a few more weeks for dealing to begin in earnest.

But when it does, Canadian teams are expected to be in the middle of things – both as sellers and buyers.

Seven of the top nine players on TSN’s latest Trade Bait list are on Canadian clubs – three from the Calgary Flames: No. 1 Calgary centre Elias Lindholm, No. 2 Calgary right defenceman Chris Tanev, No. 3 Montreal goalie Jake Allen, No. 4 Montreal centre Sean Monahan, No. 6 Ottawa right winger Vladimir Tarasenko, No. 7 Calgary left defenceman Noah Hanifin and No. 9 Vancouver left winger Andrei Kuzmenko.

Add in Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom at No. 17 and there is potential for a massive facelift on the Flames. It’s important to note, however, that Markstrom has a full no-move clause and has been a big part of the Flames’ recent resurgence.

Canada has four authentic Stanley Cup contenders: Is this the season a 31-year Stanley Cup drought ends for the home of hockey?

At least three of the teams are highly motivated buyers, while Winnipeg is certain to be seeking ways to somehow improve on recent perfection, likely at forward. Vancouver, Toronto and Edmonton are all in the market for defencemen. New Jersey is also looking for help on the blueline.

The Oilers and Leafs join the Devils and Carolina in the hunt for goalies – with New Jersey first and foremost in need in the crease.

There are four goalies on the TSN Trade Bait list: Allen, Markstrom, No. 18 John Gibson of Anaheim and No. 25 Petr Mrazek of Chicago.

Meanwhile, Boston and Colorado remain the believed frontrunners in what is likely to become a Lindholm sweepstakes. The Flames’ pivot is not having a banner season, with eight goals and 26 points projecting to 16 and 52 for a full season.

But Lindholm is still the most attractive commodity on the market and it’s worth remembering he had points in eight of 12 games the last time he was in the playoffs in 2022.

Other teams aiming for upgrades at forward include Florida, Carolina and the Rangers.