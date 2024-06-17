With Macklin Celebrini a lock to go first overall to San Jose, Craig Button puts on the general manager’s hat for the remaining NHL teams in the first round of his latest mock draft.

How the rest of Round 1 unfolds will depend heavily on who the Chicago Blackhawks take at No. 2, and TSN’s Director of Scouting selects Michigan State blueliner Artyom Levshunov – whose playing style reminds him of Moritz Seider.

“He is capable of lowering coaches’ heart rates,” said Button. “When he is on the ice he is able to keep things under control. He’s a player who seemingly understands every situation in the game, understands how to take advantage of them, and contribute.”

The Montreal Canadiens hold the fifth-overall selection for the second straight year and Button takes Medicine Hat Tigers centre Cayden Lindstrom.

“He’s an imposing figure on the ice,” Button explained. “He can do it with skill, he can do it with will, he can do it with physical play. You’re not going to be able to deny Cayden Lindstrom when he gets going in a game…he reminds me so much of J.T. Miller.”

ContentId(1.2133194): Button’s 2024 Draft Profiles: Cayden Lindstrom

At seventh overall, Button picks Memorial Cup champion and OHL defenceman of the year Zayne Parekh for the Senators, who reminds him of another blueliner once drafted by Ottawa – the Hall of Fame-bound Erik Karlsson.

“He’s a competitor,” said Button of Parekh. “And he can improve defensively and has shown he can dig in on the defensive side of things when it becomes important.”

ContentId(1.2133191): Button’s 2024 Draft Profiles: Zayne Parekh

Hulking defenceman Anton Silayev of the KHL’s Torpedo Novgorod is Button’s pick for the Calgary Flames at No. 9.

“You can’t miss him when he’s on the ice,” Button said. “He’s 6-foot-7 and he’s a brilliant skater. He can get to where he wants to get to quickly and with an edge…so many reminders to Erik Cernak.”

ContentId(1.2133180): Button’s 2024 Draft Profiles: Anton Silayev

Toronto has the 23rd overall pick and Button takes versatile forward Michael Hage from the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League for the Leafs.

“He can play centre, he can play right wing,” he said. “He offensive play is sometimes subtle, but really effective. You cannot sleep on him in a game because if you do, that’s when he strikes.”

ContentId(1.2133188): Button’s 2024 Draft Profiles: Michael Hage

As part of last summer’s Alex DeBrincat trade to Detroit, the Senators also have the 25th selection. Button likes Cole Beaudoin of the Barrie Colts to go in that spot, a “heavy, hard-playing third-line centre.”

After sending forward Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, the Canadiens also hold the 26th pick, and Button selects forward Marek Vanacker from the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs.

With Vancouver’s 2024 first-round pick going to Calgary as part of the Elias Lindholm trade, Button takes London Knights forward Sam O’Reilly at 28th overall for the Flames.

With his latest mock draft complete, TSN’s Director of Scouting wants to hear from you. Who do you want your favourite Canadian NHL team to select with their 2024 first-round picks?

Button’s final selections will be revealed Monday, June 24, in TSN’s Mock Draft Special at 7:30 p.m. ET /4:30 p.m. PT.