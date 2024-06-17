Canadian NHL teams in the spotlight in Button's latest mock draft

Published

With Macklin Celebrini a lock to go first overall to San Jose, Craig Button puts on the general manager’s hat for the remaining NHL teams in the first round of his latest mock draft.

How the rest of Round 1 unfolds will depend heavily on who the Chicago Blackhawks take at No. 2, and TSN’s Director of Scouting selects Michigan State blueliner Artyom Levshunov – whose playing style reminds him of Moritz Seider.

“He is capable of lowering coaches’ heart rates,” said Button. “When he is on the ice he is able to keep things under control. He’s a player who seemingly understands every situation in the game, understands how to take advantage of them, and contribute.”

The Montreal Canadiens hold the fifth-overall selection for the second straight year and Button takes Medicine Hat Tigers centre Cayden Lindstrom.

“He’s an imposing figure on the ice,” Button explained. “He can do it with skill, he can do it with will, he can do it with physical play. You’re not going to be able to deny Cayden Lindstrom when he gets going in a game…he reminds me so much of J.T. Miller.”

 

At seventh overall, Button picks Memorial Cup champion and OHL defenceman of the year Zayne Parekh for the Senators, who reminds him of another blueliner once drafted by Ottawa – the Hall of Fame-bound Erik Karlsson.

“He’s a competitor,” said Button of Parekh. “And he can improve defensively and has shown he can dig in on the defensive side of things when it becomes important.”

 

Hulking defenceman Anton Silayev of the KHL’s Torpedo Novgorod is Button’s pick for the Calgary Flames at No. 9.

“You can’t miss him when he’s on the ice,” Button said. “He’s 6-foot-7 and he’s a brilliant skater. He can get to where he wants to get to quickly and with an edge…so many reminders to Erik Cernak.”

 

Toronto has the 23rd overall pick and Button takes versatile forward Michael Hage from the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League for the Leafs.

“He can play centre, he can play right wing,” he said. “He offensive play is sometimes subtle, but really effective. You cannot sleep on him in a game because if you do, that’s when he strikes.”

 

As part of last summer’s Alex DeBrincat trade to Detroit, the Senators also have the 25th selection. Button likes Cole Beaudoin of the Barrie Colts to go in that spot, a “heavy, hard-playing third-line centre.”

After sending forward Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, the Canadiens also hold the 26th pick, and Button selects forward Marek Vanacker from the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs.

With Vancouver’s 2024 first-round pick going to Calgary as part of the Elias Lindholm trade, Button takes London Knights forward Sam O’Reilly at 28th overall for the Flames.

With his latest mock draft complete, TSN’s Director of Scouting wants to hear from you. Who do you want your favourite Canadian NHL team to select with their 2024 first-round picks?

Button’s final selections will be revealed Monday, June 24, in TSN’s Mock Draft Special at 7:30 p.m. ET /4:30 p.m. PT.

 

 

Craig Button's Mock Draft - June 17

 
No. Team Player Team Pos HT WT GP G P
1 SJ Macklin Celebrini  Boston U (NCAA) C 6'0 190 38 32 64
2 Chi Artyom Levshunov Michigan State (NCAA) D 6'2 208 38 9 35
3 Ana Sam Dickinson London (OHL) D 6'2 ½ 199 68 18 70
4 CBJ Ivan Demidov St. Petersburg (MHL) LW 5'11 181 30 23 60
5 Mtl Cayden Lindstrom Medicine Hat (WHL) C 6'3 ¼ 210 32 27 46
                   
6 Uta Tij Iginla Kelowna (WHL) LW 5'11 ¾ 182 64 47 84
7 Ott Zayne Parekh Saginaw (OHL) D 6'0 179 66 33 96
8 Sea Zeev Buium Denver (NCAA) D 6'0 183 42 11 50
9 Cgy Anton Silayev Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) D 6'7 211 63 3 11
10 NJ Konsta Helenius Jukurit (SM Liiga) C 5'10 ¾ 180 51 14 36
                   
11 Buf Carter Yakemchuk Calgary (WHL) D 6'2 ¾ 201 66 30 71
12 Phi Beckett Sennecke Oshawa (OHL) RW 6'2 ¼ 177 63 27 68
13 Min Cole Eiserman USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'0 195 56 57 88
14 SJ Adam Jiricek HC Plzeň  (Cze) D 6'2 ½ 178 19 0 1
15 Det Berkly Catton Spokane (WHL) C 5'10 170 68 54 116
                   
16 StL Liam Greentree Windsor (OHL) RW 6'2 ¼ 207 64 36 90
17 Wsh Igor Chernyshov Moscow (MHL) LW 6'2 192 22 13 28
18 Chi Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Mora (SWE J20) RW 6'1 198 41 8 18
19 VGK Jett Luchanko Guelph (OHL) C 5'11 180 68 20 74
20 NYI Sacha Boisvert Muskegon (USHL) C 6'2 176 55 33 59
                   
21 LA Terik Parascak Prince George (WHL) RW 5'11 ½ 173 68 43 105
22 Nsh Stian Solberg Oslo (NOR) D 6'2 194 42 5 15
23 Tor Michael Hage Chicago (USHL) C/RW 6'0 ½ 187 50 31 68
24 Col Trevor Connelly Tri-City (USHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 156 52 31 78
25 Ott Cole Beaudoin Barrie (OHL) C 6'2 209 67 28 62
                   
26 Mtl Marek Vanacker Brantford (OHL) LW 6'0 ½ 174 68 36 82
27 Car Andrew Basha Medicine Hat (WHL) LW 5'11 174 63 30 85
28 Cgy Sam O'Reilly London (OHL) RW 6'1 178 68 20 56
29 Dal Charlie Elick Brandon (WHL) D 6'3 ¼ 194 65 4 27
30 NYR EJ Emery USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'3 185 61 0 16
 

 

 

 