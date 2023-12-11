Canadian teams stay in top tier in this week's NHL Power Ranking

Published

A decisive loss Sunday night to the New York Rangers has ended the Los Angeles Kings' two-week reign atop our Power Rankings list.

The Kings still rank first in goal and expected goal differential, but it’s their divisional rival, the Vegas Golden Knights, who are back in the top spot. Vegas has won three straight games and has just one regulation loss in the past 10 games.

The Vancouver Canucks won two of three games last week and stand pat in fifth place on our list.

The score was a lot closer than it should have been in Vancouver’s most recent win, 4-3 against the Hurricanes. The Canucks looked dominant for much of the game against a perennial top regular-season team. While Vancouver’s record is probably a touch better than it should be, there is no doubt the team is a legitimate threat to make noise in the Western Conference.

The Edmonton Oilers continue to rocket up our list. Thanks to a seven-game winning streak, the Oilers jump six spots from 12th to sixth. You may think 12th in our Power Rankings is high for a .500 team, but we are willing to bet the Oilers win a lot more games than they lose the rest of the way.

With competent goaltending, the Oilers were the biggest regression candidate in the NHL and positive regression has hit in a big way. Edmonton has the second best expected goal differential in the league and even with the seven straight wins, sits 17th in goal differential.

The next time the Winnipeg Jets lose in December will be the first. Winnipeg has won four straight games and moves up five spots into eighth on our list.

Their most recent win, however, came at a cost as star winger Kyle Connor left the game after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Ducks forward Ryan Strome. Winnipeg is winning thanks to a stifling defence, which has allowed just six goals during the four-game win streak. The Jets rank in the top 10 this season in shots against, slot shots against, cycle chances against, expected goals against and goals against per game.

A fourth Canadian team also cracks the top 10 as the Toronto Maple Leafs are up seven spots, from 16th to ninth.

It was a light week for the Leafs who won both of their games, beating the Senators and Predators. The underlying numbers are still nothing to write home about as Toronto ranks 15th in goal differential and 16th in expected goal differential per game. That said, the team keeps winning and earns credit for doing so.

The Ottawa Senators' busy month continues with four games this week. Ottawa’s underlying numbers continue to be strong, ranking 10th in goal differential and eighth in expected goal differential per game. Ottawa will need to get the kind of goaltending it had in its most recent win against the Red Wings in order to string some wins together. The Sens face the Hurricanes, Blues, Stars, and Golden Knights this week.

Speaking of teams with tough upcoming schedules, the Calgary Flames are down to 24th on our list following a 1-2-0 week. Dustin Wolf is doing his best to hold things down in goal with Jacob Markstrom out of the lineup.

Scoring continues to be a challenge for the Flames who rank 23rd in goals per game. Calgary sits 26th in slot shots, 28th in cycle chances and 23rd in rebound chances per game. The Flames have scored more than three goals in a game just once in their past seven games. Calgary is on the road in Colorado, Vegas and Minnesota before returning home for a Saturday night tilt against the Lightning.

Up two spots into 26th, the Montreal Canadiens continue to hover right around .500. Strong goaltending continues to lead the way as the Canadiens rank seventh in goals saved above expected per 60 minutes.

Offensively, don’t be surprised if Cole Caufield starts filling the net sooner than later. Caufield has been stuck on seven goals for six games now. Based on the quality and quantity of his shot attempts this year, he should have around 13 goals as his expected goal total sits at 12.8. That differential of 5.8 is the third largest out of 727 players. Only Rickard Rakell and Josh Anderson have been unluckier.

 

NHL Power Ranking - December 11

 
RK Team Last Week Record Avg. Goal Diff  xGoal Diff PT%
1 Vegas Golden Knights 3 19-5-5 .97 .64 .741
2 Los Angeles Kings 1 16-5-4 1.36 1.03 .741
3 Florida Panthers 10 17-8-2 .63 .83 .667
4 Boston Bruins 7 18-5-3 .81 .24 .750
5 Vancouver Canucks 5 18-9-1 1.21 .30 .661
6 Edmonton Oilers 12 12-12-1 .12 .93 .500
7 New York Rangers 2 19-6-1 .58 .23 .750
8 Winnipeg Jets 13 16-8-2 .62 .13 .654
9 Toronto Maple Leafs 16 14-6-4 .17 .12 .667
10 Philadelphia Flyers 18 15-10-2 .30 .22 .593
11 Ottawa Senators 19 11-11-0 .32 .41 .500
12 Detroit Red Wings 4 14-8-4 .58 .12 .615
13 Colorado Avalanche 9 16-9-2 .44 .50 .630
14 New Jersey Devils 15 14-11-1 -.08 .33 .558
15 Dallas Stars 8 15-8-3 .27 .11 .635
16 Pittsburgh Penguins 11 11-12-3 .27 .51 .481
17 Carolina Hurricanes 6 14-12-1 -.11 .67 .537
18 Nashville Predators 14 15-13-0 0 .14 .536
19 Arizona Coyotes 17 13-11-2 .27 -.30 .538
20 Minnesota Wild 22 10-12-4 -.23 .01 .462
21 Washington Capitals 24 14-8-3 -.36 -.12 .620
22 New York Islanders 23 12-7-7 -.15 -.94 .596
23 Tampa Bay Lightning 25 13-11-5 -.24 -.04 .534
24 Calgary Flames 21 11-13-3 -.44 -.03 .463
25 St. Louis Blues 20 13-13-1 -.44 -.12 .500
26 Montreal Canadiens 28 12-13-3 -.79 -.77 .482
27 Buffalo Sabres 29 11-14-3 -.50 -.59 .446
28 Columbus Blue Jackets 27 9-16-5 -.60 -.87 .383
29 San Jose Sharks 32 8-17-3 -.82 -1.69 .339
30 Chicago Blackhawks 31 9-17-1 -1.04 -.68 .352
31 Seattle Kraken 26 8-14-7 -.86 -.35 .397
32 Anaheim Ducks 30 10-17-0 -.81 -.53 .370
 