Canadiens D Reinbacher has knee surgery, out five-to-six months

Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Reinbacher is expected to miss five to six months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

The team said Reinbacher, who was injured in Saturday's preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, had the surgery on his left knee. He left the game in the first period after taking an open ice hit and was spotted afterwards on crutches.

Reinbacher was selected fifth overall in the 2023 draft. He had two goals and five points in 11 games with the Laval Rocket after moving to North America from Switzerland last season.

The 19-year-old blueliner could still make his NHL debut later this season, with a six-month timeline seeing him return in March.

The Canadiens have yet to announce an injury update on winger Patrik Laine, who was on crutches while watching the team practice Monday. Laine was also injured in Saturday's 2-1 loss.