Canadiens' Dobes shines in OT to make his 'big moment' a winner

MONTREAL — On one end of the Bell Centre ice Sunday night stood 38-year-old Jonathan Quick, a three-time Stanley Cup champion making his 779th start in goal and in search of the 400th regular-season victory of his storied career.

Looking on at the other end was 23-year-old Jakub Dobes, who was making just his fifth career NHL start and his first on home ice.

And yet, when the final horn sounded, it was the rookie netminder getting the better of the grizzled veteran as Dobes and the Canadiens defeated the New York Rangers 5-4 in a back-and-forth overtime thriller.

“You have to give it to the guys,” said the ever-humble Dobes after the game. “I can take some credit, but these guys played unbelievable. It wasn’t my best game, but the guys battled back and I’m really proud of the team.”

After allowing four goals on 24 shots through regulation time, Dobes stood tall in overtime. He made two highlight-reel stops, one with the glove on Rangers' forward Vincent Trocheck and another seconds later with the pad against New York’s leading scorer Artemi Panarin. Dobes’ heroics would set the stage for Patrik Laine’s overtime winner at 3:20 of the extra session.

“He is the reason we won there in overtime,” said Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. “He bailed us out. He’s got a lot of confidence. He was itching to play at the Bell Centre and he had his big moment.”

“He continued to battle throughout the game,” said Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis. “He made some big saves, especially in overtime, that gave us a chance to get that second point. I’m happy for him.”

Dobes had won his four prior starts, all far away from the friendly confines of the Bell Centre. In his wins in Sunrise, Fla., Denver, Washington, D.C., and Dallas, Dobes allowed just four goals on 107 total shots, including a 34-save shutout in his NHL debut against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Dec. 28.

The Ostrava, Czechia native was happy to finally play his first game in front of a raucous home crowd.

“These guys are nuts,” said Dobes. “The best crowd I’ve ever had. I’ve said it before, it gives me goosebumps. I’m really happy to be part of this. This is the best place to play and it’s a privilege to play here every night.”

Included in the crowd of 21,105 spectators for Dobes’ home debut was his father Zdenek, who Jakub had not seen in about a year-and-a-half.

“He’s had a big impact on my hockey career,” he said. “I just wanted to do good. Not everything was going my way today. My mind was definitely racing a little bit, but we got it done. I’m going to celebrate with my dad. I’m really happy we got the win.”

OWEN BECK RECALLED

Owen Beck suited up in his second career NHL game and first of the season for the Canadiens. Beck, recalled from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League just hours before the game, played just over eight minutes at left-wing on Montreal’s fourth line alongside Jake Evans and Joel Armia.

“I liked how he handled himself,” said St. Louis. “He’s an intelligent and responsible player. I was happy with what he brought to the table tonight.”

PAYING TRIBUTE TO MARCEL BONIN

Before puck drop, the Canadiens acknowledged the passing of former Montreal forward Marcel Bonin. Bonin, who died earlier on Sunday at the age of 93, spent five seasons with the Canadiens, winning three straight Stanley Cups with Montreal between 1958 and 1960.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.