BROSSARD, Que. — Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes says he doesn't regret visiting a prospect in Russia, despite facing widespread backlash amid the country’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

"No regret," Hughes said in French on Wednesday at the Canadiens’ practice facility. "I think we were criticized mostly on the political side, for us this was about work."

Hughes, scout Nick Bobrov and special adviser Vincent Lecavalier raised eyebrows for flying overseas in December to watch fifth-overall draft pick Ivan Demidov play for SKA Saint Petersburg in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek, a vocal critic of Russia’s invasion, condemned the Canadiens for visiting. The Czech goaltender labelled it “sad for an organization with such a hockey history” after a photo of Montreal’s brass posing with SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg surfaced on social media.

“Do you realize that the KHL is a huge supporter of the Russian leadership and a huge advertisement for Russian crimes, which have more than a million victims in 3 years of war? And that SKA coach Rotenberg is a supporter of the biggest criminal of our time, Putin,” Hasek posted to X on Dec. 20.

“Do you realize that by doing this you are advertising the Russian imperialist war and crimes and that you will also bear a share of responsibility for the lost and crippled human lives?”

Responding to the criticism, Hughes said the Canadiens were not the only NHL team to make such a trip.

“I can tell you that while we were in Russia there were several other teams that were there,” he said.

Hughes maintained the visit was strictly about scouting, echoing prior comments by Canadiens executive vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton.

"The objective, first of all, was to see him play in person,” Hughes said. “It's definitely a unique case when you draft a player fifth overall and there's only one person in the organization who'd seen him in person.”

Hughes noted that Demidov, a talented forward who the Canadiens hope will play a major role in their lineup next season, saw his ice time gradually decline for 10 consecutive games in the KHL.

“So I wanted to see him play,” Hughes said. “I wanted to see where he was at with his game, talk to him again face-to-face.

“Communicate to him that regardless of his individual stats, he's really important to us and the organization. I think like Gorton said, when you decide to draft someone they become part of your family. We believe a lot in communication, so I think it was a good approach to go see him in person."

The discussion with Rotenberg, Hughes added, didn't differ from when he visits a Canadian Hockey League or NCAA prospect.

"Pretty much the same that I had with coaches in Michigan when I went to see (first-round pick) Michael Hage," he said. "What do you need to see from him? What do you think he needs to work on? Tell us about his character, how does he react to challenges? Stuff like that."

The International Ice Hockey Federation has banned Russia and ally Belarus from events through at least the 2024-25 calendar due to the ongoing war. The NHL also excluded Russia from this winter’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament despite its history as a hockey powerhouse.

The Canadian government recommends avoiding all travel to Russia “due to the impacts of the armed conflict with Ukraine and the risk of terrorism.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.