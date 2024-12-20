DETROIT — Montreal executive vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton says he has “no concern” about members of the Canadiens’ front office travelling to Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes, scout Nick Bobrov and special adviser Vincent Lecavalier raised eyebrows by flying overseas this week to visit first-round draft pick Ivan Demidov of SKA Saint Petersburg in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

Gorton told reporters in Detroit — where the Canadiens will play the Red Wings on Friday — that the trip is strictly for scouting.

"We have prospects all over the world, and basically, if we draft you or we sign you, you're in our family and we're going to go see you and watch you play," he said. "We're going to monitor you and let you know how we feel about your play. That's what this is. This is a scouting trip that Kent's on.”

Russian and Belarusian teams have been banned by the International Ice Hockey Federation from events at all levels through at least the 2024-25 calendar due to the ongoing war.

The NHL also excluded Russia from this winter’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, despite the nation’s history as a hockey powerhouse.

When asked for comment about the trip to Russia, the league referred The Canadian Press back to the Canadiens.

The Canadian government recommends avoiding all travel to Russia “due to the impacts of the armed conflict with Ukraine and the risk of terrorism.”

“It's a short trip, he'll be back soon,” Gorton said. “A chance for (Hughes) to see more than one player over there that's ours.

“We're not concerned at all."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.