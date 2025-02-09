It appears the Montreal Canadiens are not close to a contract extension with centre Jake Evans, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds that unless something changes, Evans could be a strong candidate to be dealt ahead of the March 7 trade deadline. The Habs have received more calls from NHL teams regarding Evans' availability as of late, says LeBrun.

"My understanding is Jake Evans and the Canadiens have exchanged numbers on what an extension might look like and they’re not close," LeBrun said on social media. "Obviously things can change with one phone call, but as of now that makes it more likely Evans gets dealt before the March 7 deadline. Calls from teams asking about Evans have increased lately with the Habs’ slide in the standings."

The 28-year-old native of Toronto has scored 11 goals and 16 assists over 55 games with the Habs this season, his sixth in Montreal after the organization selected him in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Evans is in the final season of a three-year, $5.1 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $1.7 million.