MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis says he’ll make his Game 3 lineup decisions following warm-up Friday night after winger Patrik Laine missed the team’s morning skate.

The Canadiens said Laine, the only player absent, did not participate because of a maintenance day.

Montreal trails the Washington Capitals 2-0 in their first-round playoff series after two losses on the road.

St. Louis benched Laine for the entire third period of Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 2 after a difficult, turnover-filled first 40 minutes for the Finnish forward.

The 27-year-old Laine is Montreal’s highest-paid player with a US$8.7-million salary through next season.

Known for his dangerous shot, the power-play specialist hasn’t scored in his last seven games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.