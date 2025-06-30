MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have acquired a seventh-round draft pick in 2026 from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for goaltender Cayden Primeau’s negotiating rights.

In 2024-25, Primeau appeared in 11 games with the Habs and registered a 2-3-1 record, in addition to 26 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket where he posted a 21-2-2 record, a .927 save percentage and a 1.96 GAA.

The native of Farmington Hills, Mich., was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (199th overall) of the 2017 NHL entry draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.