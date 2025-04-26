Canadiens preparing for Game 4 vs. Capitals with Montembeault's status unclear

MONTREAL - There was a lot Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis liked about Montreal’s 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Friday. But he also knows there's work to be done.

The Canadiens outshot the Capitals 40-21, outhit them 45-26, won more faceoffs than their opponent, committed less giveaways, and scored on two of their five power play opportunities as Montreal cut Washington's first-round series lead to 2-1.

Still, St. Louis recognizes that the Habs' Game 3 performance was no work of art.

“I’m happy with our resilience,” said St. Louis on Saturday. “Last night, we played our best game so far, but even during that game, there were mistakes. It’s about correcting them. It’s more than just Xs and Os, it’s an attitude and a mindset.”

While Montreal makes adjustments to its game ahead of Game 4 back at Bell Centre on Sunday, the Canadiens know full well their opponent is doing the same thing.

“They (the Capitals) are one of the best teams in the league and it’s about being ready for that response from the start,” said St. Louis.

“They probably threw that game out the window and they’re just focusing on Game 4,” said Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle. “That’s probably what we would do. That game’s over now. We’re not going to think about it, they’re probably not going to think about it.

"We focus on tomorrow and move on.”

Both teams, however, are preparing for that Game 4 with lingering doubts as to who will be their starting goaltender come puck drop.

Montreal netminder Samuel Montembeault left the game midway through the second period on Friday with a lower-body injury. St. Louis said Saturday that Montembeault was still being evaluated for the injury, refusing to rule out the 28-year-old from playing on Sunday.

Jakub Dobes, who picked up the win in relief of Montembeault, would be in line to start on Sunday in the event the Becancour, Que., native is unable to suit up.

Both St. Louis and Guhle are confident in the rookie netminder’s ability to step in if called upon, pointing to the 23-year-old’s strong play in goal for the better part of his 15 regular-season starts.

“It’s what he’s done for us this year,” said St. Louis. “He came in and had an excellent start. There was a tougher stretch for the young goalie, but he finished strong. His last two starts (against Nashville on April 6 and in Toronto against the Maple Leafs on April 12), we needed those points and he gave us a great performance.

"It’s about playing well in front of him so that he’s not forced to steal a game. We know that he’s able to do that too, but he’ll be ready for anything and we’ll try to help him.”

Guhle agreed with his coach.

“I have all the confidence in the world in Dobes,” added Guhle. “He’s got a lot of confidence in himself, which you need as a young goalie coming into the league. I think he believes that there’s no moment too big for him.”

Meanwhile, Capitals starter Logan Thompson was also forced to leave Game 3 after teammate Dylan Strome crashed into him following the Canadiens’ fifth goal of the game, scored by Juraj Slafkovsky.

Thompson was not on the ice with his teammates Saturday afternoon during Washington’s optional practice at Bell Centre. Washington bench boss Spencer Carbery was still awaiting an update from his training staff as to Thompson’s status for Sunday night’s game.

Charlie Lindgren, who played the final 6:37 of Game 3, is preparing himself to play in Game 4.

“I always feel ready,” said Lindgren. “Every day, I’ve kept on working to potentially play in moments like this. You think about 10-year-old Charlie, what he would do to be in a situation like this. It’s really cool situation and place to be in. I definitely don’t take it for granted.”

Lindgren began his career with the Canadiens, spending his first five NHL seasons in Montreal. While the 31-year-old never suited up for the Canadiens in the post-season in his time with the team, he is confident he would be able to meet the moment.

“Just getting a taste yesterday a little bit, feeling that environment, I think it was important,” said Lindgren. “You want to know what you are getting into. When you come into Montreal, you had a pretty good idea of what you were going to get. They didn’t disappoint."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2025.