Canadiens re-sign D Xhekaj on two-year, $2.6M deal

The Montreal Canadiens re-signed defenceman Arber Xhekaj on a two-year, $2.6 million contract on Tuesday.

The new deal will carry an average annual value of $1.3 million for Xhekaj, who was a restricted free agent.

Xhekaj played 44 games with Montreal last season, recording three goals and 10 point. The 6-foot-4, 240 lb blueliner led the Canadiens with 81 penalty minutes and topped all team defencemen with 125 hits.

The 23-year-old Hamilton, Ont. native was undrafted to begin his NHL career and signed with the Canadiens in 2021.