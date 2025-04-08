MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Tyler Thorpe to a three-year entry-level contract Tuesday.

The deal will begin in the 2025-26 season. Thorpe will spend the remainder of this season on an American Hockey League tryout contract.

Thorpe had 52 points (27 goals, 25 assists) in 68 games with the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants this season.

The six-foot-five, 210-pound right-winger added one goal and two assists in five playoff contests in the Giants' first-round loss to the Spokane Chiefs.

Thorpe, from Richmond, B.C., had 54 goals and 48 assists over 167 career WHL games with the Giants.

He was selected by the Canadiens in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2024 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.