Montreal Canadiens winger Juraj Slafkovsky is set to return from a three-game absence Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken.

Slafkovsky, who missed time with an upper-body injury, skated on the Canadiens' second line with Alex Newhook and Joel Armia at morning skate. Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach made up the top trio.

The 20-year-old Slafkovsky, drafted first overall in 2022, has one goal and five assists in six games this season.

Defencemen Kaiden Guhle and Justin Barron also skated in regular jerseys for the first time since sustaining upper-body injuries.

Forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard, who underwent surgery for a broken leg in July, skated in a non-contact jersey.

The Canadiens (4-4-1) are riding a two-game win streak. The visiting Kraken (4-4-1) have lost three straight.

