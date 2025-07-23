After being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this month, Dakota Joshua confirmed to the Toronto Sun Tuesday that will keep his No. 81 with his new club.

Joshua, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick, will be the first Maple Leafs players to wear the number full-time since Phil Kessel was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015.

Beyond an affinity for the number, Joshua and Kessel share something else in common - both are cancer survivors. Kessel fought testicular cancer early in his career with the Boston Bruins and Joshua was diagnosed last year, having a tumour removed before returning to play in 57 games.

“I love the mojo there,” Joshua said wearing of the digits. “I knew his story, and looking forward to playing a long time here like Kessel did.”

Joshua, 29, finished with seven goals and 14 points last season as his production took a downturn as he worked his back from the surgery.

“For sure it puts your life in perspective,” Joshua said. “The biggest takeaway is that anything can happen to you, so make the most of [life]. But after coming out the other side, I’m stronger as a person. It makes you confident you can get through anything.”

Being traded to the Maple Leafs represents a full-circle moment for Joshua, who was drafted by Toronto in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, but was traded to the St. Louis Blues 2019 before ever playing a game with the club.

Joshua had a career-high 18 goals and 32 points in in 63 games with the Canucks during the 2023-24 season, adding four goals and eight points in 13 playoff games.

The Dearborn, Mich., native is also looking to bring an edge to a Leafs team that parted ways with Ryan Reaves earlier this month, having accumulated 181 penalty minutes over 241 career games.

“For sure, that’s my game,” Joshua said. “It’s chip in offensively, play an up-and-down style. [Fighting] is part of the job. I can’t wait until we get started.”