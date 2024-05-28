Canucks, assistant coach Yeo part ways

The Vancouver Canucks and assistant coach Mike Yeo have mutually agreed to part ways, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Canadian joined the Canucks' coaching staff ahead of the 2022-23 season, spending two seasons on Vancouver's bench.

Yeo previously served as the head coach of the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues as well as time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers as an assistant.