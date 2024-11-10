Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Canucks recalled Swedish prospect Jonathan Lekkerimaki from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Sunday following Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The 20-year-old winger was selected 15th overall by the Canucks in the 2022 NHL Draft. Lekkerimaki has scored five goals and two assists over seven games in the AHL this season.

In corresponding moves, the Canucks also called up goalie Ty Young and assigned forwards Arshdeep Bains and Nils Åman as well as goalie Artūrs Šilovs to the AHL.

Lekkerimaki has yet to play a game in the NHL.

Forward Zack Ostapchuk has been loaned to Belleville of the American Hockey League.

The 21-year-old has one assist over six games with the Sens this season.

Sunday's Practice Lines - Arpon Basu, The Athletic

F

Dach-Suzuki-Slafkovský

Caufield-Evans-Newhook

Anderson-Dvorak-Gallagher

Heineman-Condotta-Armia

D

Guhle-Matheson

Hutson-Savard

Xhekaj-Struble