WASHINGTON — The Vancouver Canucks may have star centre Elias Pettersson back in their lineup when they visit the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says the 26-year-old Swede is a game-time decision, depending on whether he feels comfortable.

Pettersson has not played since Dec. 23 when he left Vancouver's 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks with an undisclosed injury after scoring two goals.

Tocchet says all-star goalie Thatcher Demko is also nearing a return but will not dress for Vancouver in Washington.

Demko returned from a rare knee injury in mid-December but was sidelined again by back spasms in Vancouver's 4-3 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

The Canucks (18-12-9) announced earlier on Wednesday that top-pairing defenceman Filip Hronek has been assigned to the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks for a conditioning stint after missing six weeks with a lower-body injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.