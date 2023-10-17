Vancouver Canucks placed defenceman Guillaume Brisebois on the long-term injured reserve on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has yet to play this season with an undisclosed injury.

Brisebois scored one goal and two assists over 17 games with the Canucks last season, adding one goal and five assists over 36 games in the American Hockey League.

Selected in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Brisebois has one goal and two assists over 27 career games with the Canucks.

Forward Jack Studnicka’s emergency conditions have been terminated and he remains on regular recall with the team.

Studnicka, 24, has one goals in one game this season with the Canucks.